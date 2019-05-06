VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver firefighters said a 23-month-old girl fell from a second-story window, and onto the concrete below, Monday afternoon at the One Lake Place Condos on Northeast 121st Ave.
They believe she has life threatening injuries.
A local mother, Becca Cunningham, is an advocate for the Stop At 4 campaign which highlights the dangers of having windows in your home without locks or guards.
Her son fell from their second-story window just before he turned four years old, and she wants parents to know that it can happen to anyone.
“Some children die when they fall out of a window. Many of them end up with traumatic brain injuries, like my son did. And that’s a lifelong issue that affects everything in your life,” Cunningham said. “I wish I had talked to [those parents] before it happened. It’s really hard for me to see somebody going through what we went through. That completely powerless position of - when you don’t know if your kids gonna live or die, and it’s too late to prevent it.”
Just three weeks ago in Bethany, another child who is just four years old, fell out of a second-story window and had serious injuries.
According to a neighbor, that boy is doing much better.
“I’m disheartened because, ever since my son fell, I have been working to try to get the word out so people know what they need to do to prevent their kids from falling. So it’s very sad when I hear that it’s still happening,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham wanted parents to know, with either a window stop or guard, they can prevent a deadly accident in their home.
“It doesn’t have to do with how much money you have, or how great your kid is, or how great you are as a parent. If your window doesn’t have a window safety device on it, then it could happen to you,” she said. “There are no number of well-intended friends and family that can reassure us that it wasn’t our fault, and that we’re good parents, that could ever make us not feel the regret and guilt. That’s something you live with."
The window lock device, that prevents windows from opening more than four inches, is affordable and adults can easily bypass the lock, if necessary.
The safety devices made by KidCo can be difficult to find in stores, but you can find them online at Amazon or locally by using the ‘Contact’ page at StopAt4.com.
