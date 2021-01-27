PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Movie theaters, concert halls and other indoor entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen with some tight restrictions in Oregon on Friday. The announcement - almost a year after these places had to close their doors.
"At first, it was excitement, which then kind of turned into a little bit of dismay," Steve Herring, the CEO of Living Room Theaters, said.
The Clinton Street Theater is eager to reopen its doors and now has plans to do so in mid-February.
"There is something really special about going to a movie theater and just getting to immerse yourself in the dark, shut out the world. People are so hungry for that," Lani Jo Leigh, owner of the Clinton Street Theater, said.
Governor Brown's new guidance says these businesses in extreme risk counties with over 500 square feet can operate with a maximum capacity of six people, not including staff. Leigh said financially, these restrictions don't make reopening worth it, but they're going to push through anyway.
"A six-person limit is very small. We seat 225, so six out of the space, it's not enough to make money, it's not enough money to get by on," Leigh said. "What's really important is to just keep connecting with my community."
The Governor's office says this cap is meant to allow these types of businesses to operate in some capacity while the state can monitor whether these adjustments will impact community spread.
With the capacity limit and the current Covid-19 numbers, Herring said he's not quite comfortable welcoming guests back yet.
"Either we get to a place where we can come out of the higher risk to moderate risk and dining is allowed indoors again, which then I think, getting to a percentage capacity, even if it's 25%, that is appealing. We can do really decent business," Herring said.
The Governor's office says they'll release more specific guidance on January 29, when the new guidelines go into effect.
