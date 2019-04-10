A local nonprofit is collecting bikes for kids in need and on Saturday, you can help out.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz will be collecting bicycles at 16 locations across the greater Portland area.
This is the second year the nonprofit has organized a bike-collection event in our area.
Each bike will be cleaned, refurbished, and paired with a helmet before it's given to a child in need later this year.
And despite their name, organizers with Free Bikes 4 Kidz said they collect more than just children's bikes.
“All bikes, all sizes. We do work with up through seniors in high school and we do have a lot of demand for adult-sized bikes. So despite our name, please bring any bike that's not being used right now and we can put it to good use,” Operations Director Kurt Wolfgang said.
The bikes will be distributed to the kids in mid-June.
The organization has a map of the donation sites on their website.
