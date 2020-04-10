PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks and nonprofits are changing the way they get food into the hands of people in need.
Volunteers with the nonprofit Community Dinners spent Friday morning at Zion Lutheran Church putting together bags of groceries that will be delivered to about 80 households.
Over the last few years, Community Dinners has provided free meals for those in low-income housing apartment buildings throughout downtown Portland.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, they've had to change the way they help those in need. Instead of meals, they're now delivering groceries.
"We're really looking for the folks that don't have the support system set up. They're slipping through the cracks, they don't have family members to go shopping for them," said Mark Seger, Executive Director of Community Dinners. "Because of our relationship with the buildings, we're finding these folks one by one who need someone to advocate for them. And we can show up with some food and help them out."
Seger said the nonprofit partnered with the Portland Christian Center, Church of the City, and Zion Lutheran to make the deliveries possible.
He told FOX 12 it has been difficult getting food to fill the emergency food bags, saying their partners who typically help them have been overwhelmed with requests.
Seger said they are accepting nonperishable food donations from the community. For more information on how to help, visit communitydinnerpdx.com.
