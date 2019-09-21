Flying can be stressful and for people with autism, it can be especially nerve-wracking.
So on Saturday, PDX and Alaska Airlines worked with a local nonprofit to make things a little easier.
The Autism Society of Oregon organized the "Sky's The Limit" event at the airport Saturday.
Families with children who have autism were able to go through a sort of dry-run where they got boarding passes and went through security and boarded a plane that taxied around the tarmac.
Parents said it’s a safe way to teach their special needs kids about flying and airport protocol.
“My son has sensory processing disorder so lots of loud sounds and noises and a lot of people always make him a little nervous and that's why we have our tablet and we have headphones and we have lots of different things and the TSA even - the agents have little sensory items for the kids, they're really great about it,” Parent GWENN DRAPEr said.
The autism society said more than 50 families participated in Saturday’s event and all ages were welcome.
