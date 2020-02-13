PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Vets are helping vets – with their pets.
Nonprofit Do Good Multnomah, which works with local under-served and houseless veterans, teamed up with the Oregon Humane Society Thursday to provide free vaccinations and health exams for veterans’ pets.
FOX 12 stopped by Sandy Studios Veterans Housing in northeast Portland, where they put on the event.
Veterans there tell FOX 12 their pets help them get through trauma and tough times, so services like this make all the difference.
“I think they're a bunch of angels, because there are not as many people who care as they do,” said Marine veteran Benny Nieteo.
OHS senior veterinarian Margaret Wixson said, “We are very happy to be able to provide this care. These clients live very intimately with their pets, and it’s so important from a public health standpoint and an animal health standpoint that these animals get veterinary care.”
Some of the services for the pets included vaccines, de-wormer, and flea treatments.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.