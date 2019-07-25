(KPTV) – A local police officer is a nationwide finalist for a grant to send kids to summer camp who are fighting cancer.
Catlin Blyth is an officer with the West Linn Police Department and recently, he found his passion by volunteering at Camp Millennium, a free summer camp in Roseburg for children battling cancer.
He’s so dedicated to helping kids, he’s competing for the Aftermath “Why We Serve” grant.
Blyth is going up against other law enforcement officers, first responders, social workers, and victim advocates to win money for a cause close to his heart.
If Blyth wins, he’ll be giving $5,000 to Camp Millennium – that means five more kids will get to go to camp.
“They truly inspire you to want to help more people, to want to work harder in your job, to make a difference in other people’s lives,” said Blyth. “It just puts your whole life in perspective. It just makes you realize things you shouldn’t be complaining about.”
If you’d like to help out Officer Blyth and vote, head to this website.
Then, click on Blyth’s video to watch, and enter in your name and email address. You can vote every day, and you have until August 4 to help him win.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.