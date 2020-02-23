PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Animal rights activists estimate there may be between 30 million and 70 million feral cats in the United States. That’s a lot of homeless cats.
To help cut down on the overpopulation of feral cats, the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon is offering free spay and neuter services this month.
Last year alone, the coalition spayed and neutered 7,000 cats.
It’s a sight too often seen in rural areas: colonies of feral cats. Folks discard unwanted pets in the country, and the property owners are left to deal with these abandoned cats and kittens.
For Sheri Ober, it started years ago with one abandoned mama cat and her newborn kittens.
The cats multiplied, and even more folks dumped more cats on her land.
Ober couldn’t keep up until she found the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon.
In January, the coalition spayed and neutered 850 cats, a 25 percent increase from the year before.
It is so busy there that humans need to make appointments for the feral cats. The vets do 40 to 60 surgeries a day.
Greg Boynton from La Center just brought in four kittens.
“We live out in the country. We have a horse farm and a lot of people bring their cats out there and just drop them off so there’s a lot of feral cats out there in the country and we feed them and they come in our barn and so we catch them and bring them in. This is our second litter that we’ve brought in to the Feral Cat Coalition,” he said.
And while many of these cats come from rural Oregon and Washington, they also come from urban areas.
“There’s more cats born than there are available homes, and there are a lot of cats that are living on our streets,” said Karen Kraus, executive director of the coalition.
At the coalition, they believe all cats deserve homes.
It’s better for both cats – and humans. It’s better also for wildlife that cats prey on when living outdoors.
It’s out of the kindness of their hearts that these folks go to the trouble to trap and bring in feral cats, get them “fixed”, and then pick them back up and care for them.
“You know, we’ve adopted a couple of the cats that have been dropped off in our area, but we just don’t feel like they should go hungry,” said Boynton.
He now has five cats.
“It’s good to come home and they jump up in your lap and sit there and hang out with you, you know, they’re just good companions,” Boynton said.
And that’s one of the coalition’s messages too: feral cats may be untamed, but many can still be good pets.
“What we want the community to know is because a cat may be fearful today doesn’t mean they’ll always be fearful,” said Kraus.
Besides getting “fixed”, the cats are also vaccinated against rabies and other diseases, so when they leave, they are healthy. It’s all important with kitten season just about two months away.
For more information on how you can use the coalition’s services, click here. They also offer low-cost spay and neuter services to pet cats.
