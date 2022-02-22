Local organizations work to combat rising gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- In the midst of continued shootings in the Portland-metro area, there are several organizations working to combat gun violence. FOX 12's Sarah Hurwitz spoke with the founder of Purpose Driven Enterprise and Better Us Organization on community dinners it's helping coordinate specifically for those who've lost loved ones to gun violence. 

