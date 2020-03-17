CLATSKANIE, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of local workers are working around the clock to make some products that are in high demand right now: toilet paper and paper towels.
Georgia-Pacific has facilities across the country and including a distribution center in Portland and the more-than 55-year-old Wauna Mill in Clatskanie.
FOX 12 wanted to see the mill in person, but like so many places now, visits are limited to essential employees only, so they sent over some video.
The mill makes Angel Soft bath tissue and also makes Brawny and Sparkle paper towels.
In just the last couple months, officials there tell FOX 12 the demand for those products has doubled, and all of their 750 full-time workers are making as much as they can and shipping things out as quickly as they can.
“We are so proud of our team members. They are working 24-7, they are a hard-working group. They’re very dedicated and very proud of what they produce every day. We make a useful product that people need, and especially now, with the demand as it is, we are very focused on getting that product out the door, onto customers’ shelves,” said Kristi Ward, a spokeswoman for Georgia-Pacific.
At that mill, Ward says they make things from start to finish. So the process begins with wood chips, all the way to wrapping up it and making it ready to be shipped and sold.
“At the Wauna Mill, we’re at capacity also for what we are producing,” Ward said. “We still have healthy inventories in our distribution centers and it’s just an issue of getting the product on the trucks and out to customers.”
The facility is also the leading producer of paper towels for Brawny on the west coast, and a big producer for Angel Soft.
There’s no telling how long this high demand could last.
