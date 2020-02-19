Local paramedic returns after helping Wuhan evacuees during coronavirus quarantine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland Airport Fire and Rescue paramedic just returned home from a military base near Omaha, Nebraska, after helping evacuees from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, while they underwent a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
“I think this is the first time most of the people there have dealt with the virus-type scenario,” Mike Spina told FOX 12.
In addition to Spina’s day job, he also serves on the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team. In short, Spina deploys when disaster strikes, or in this case, an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Spina’s team arrived about a week before passengers, so half their time was spent setting up a makeshift hospital and getting rooms ready for people.
The other half wasn’t as involved as you may think.
“More just waiting. A lot of preparations,” he said. “We managed a few patients that were there and things that somebody could normally go down to Walgreens and pick up a prescription for, they’re not able to do that.”
Spina says much of their work was focused on the human services side. No one at their site was infected.
A Gresham paramedic, he says, went to great lengths to make birthdays special while people were quarantined.
“Found out that there was a 1-year-old that was in quarantine that was going to be celebrating her first birthday there. So, he wanted to make it special and asked the logistics people to get cupcakes and a cake for her family, so they could celebrate her birthday,” said Spina.
Spina was previously deployed to assist in Guam after a hurricane. He was also asked to help during President Trump’s inauguration.
This experience in Nebraska was so unique, he says, because he was the team member with the least amount of experience, so he felt privileged to meet other members of this national team and learn from them.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.