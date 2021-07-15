Local parents react to first child tax credit deposit from IRS

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many families are seeing some extra money in their bank accounts after the first of the IRS's expanded child tax credit payments went out Thursday.
Families will receive a letter, if eligible, listing an estimate of their monthly payment. The first payments were released Thursday and monthly payments will follow for the next five months. It is expected to be a big help for many families.
"I’m a teacher. My wife is a social worker and so it’s really helpful for us, for sure," Charlie Sears told FOX 12.
Eligible families will receive the advance payments either by direct deposit or check based on their 2020 or 2019 tax return. Single parents who made less than $75,000 and married parents filing jointly who made less than $150,000 qualify. The payment will be up to $300 per month for each child under age 6, and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17.
While understanding the need for so many families, some parents don't quite understand how it all works.
"It makes me a little bit nervous," Sam Tepper said. "I don’t really understand the long term impacts on the treasury, the government, the national budget, you know what I mean."
One parent told FOX 12 her family's income does not qualify but received a letter anyway.
"We're going to try and figure out how to opt out because I’d rather deal with it when we file our taxes next year rather than owe money that we might not necessarily be owed," said Kelly Wulf.
People can go to irs.gov and click on "Child Tax Credit" for answers to questions, how to unenroll, change filing status, or direct deposit information. Most families will not have to do anything to get the payments, and the payments will continue on the 15th of each month through December.
(4) comments
this is pandering, few, if any, couple making $149,999 need help for a kid or two (or three)
Maybe people should stop having children they can not afford. My tax money is not intended to subsidize bad choices, nor buy votes.
Just what we need. Stealing my tax money to subsidize people making six figures, just to buy votes. Disgusting.
Hey, look! Now we all get to pay child support for everyone's children! How much do you think is actually going to be spent on the child?
