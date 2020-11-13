Local pediatrician says reopening Oregon schools ‘needs to be done in a safe manner’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's an ongoing conversation, should schools reopen or stay closed?
FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Justin Sales, a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician at Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel to get his take on kids and school.
“COVID-19 does appear to behave differently in children and adolescence than other common respiratory viruses, such as influenza," said Dr. Sales.
Dr. Sales said while a lot of questions remain, overall kids seem to have less severe symptoms and that's if they show symptoms at all.
“I think we’re continuing to learn a lot about the roll children play in the transmission of this virus, but at present I can say it looks like children younger than ten-years of age may be less likely to become, as I mentioned, infected and less likely to spread infection to others, although a lot of further studies are warranted," said Dr. Sales.
Going off that information, FOX 12 asked Dr. Sales if he thinks kids should be in school right now.
“I think that’s certainly been a national question," said Dr. Sales. "A big question for myself locally as a pediatrician and as a parent of two."
"I think, ultimately, that decision to reopen schools to in-person learning should be based on guidance from our local and state public health authorities, our school administrators and family choice," he continued.
Dr. Sales said relying on current recommendations from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education makes sense, but he understands schools provide much more than just in-person instruction.
“It also provides a lot of social and emotional skills," said Dr. Sales. "It provides safety, reliable nutrition."
"There’s options for physical and speech therapy and mental health services for our kids and opportunities for physical activities," he continued. "So, I think it’s important that we continue to follow those public health guidelines and recommendations and understanding that reopening a school is important for children and youth, but needs to be done in a safe manner following those current state health authority recommendations.”
When it's time for kids to go back to school, he said wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene will be important to help keep the spread low. He said it's not about eliminating the risk, but following recommendations that will help mitigate it.
“I think if we follow what we’ve seen nationally for areas that have opened schools, we certainly do see case rates increase, most notably in the older adolescents," he said. "So, you know, we certainly would expect to see an increase."
"The question becomes, is that increase significant enough to kind of change current planning," he continued.
Right now, that current planning is what Dr. Sales told FOX 12 he agrees with.
“I think, you know, relying on the current health recommendations, you know, the counties that my kids attend school in currently are not able to return to school based on the published guidelines," he said. "So, I naturally would agree with the current recommendations."
"As of today, no, my kids would not be attending campus," he continued.
When schools do reopen, Dr. Sales said if kids are high-risk, it's important for parents to work closely with their pediatrician to see if going back to in-person learning is the best option.
He also stressed the importance of getting a flu shot this season and every year.
