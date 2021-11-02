Local pharmacies wait for final recommendations of Pfizer pediatric vaccine

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The FDA recommended the pediatric Pfizer vaccine last week, but it has to get the green light by a few more organizations before it can be administered on kids who are 5 to 11 years old - specifically at local pharmacies.

Wade Irby, a pharmacist at Beaverton Pharmacy, says parents of kids 5 to 11 years old have already inquired about scheduling their kid an appointment for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine after it was authorized by the FDA last week.

Irby says a few things need to happen before he'll start booking appointments. First, the CDC needs to give recommendation for the vaccine.

"So far, it seems pretty much like a stamp to what the FDA has done. Every time we have to see what happens," he said.

Once that happens, Irby says the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workshop will have to review and make its recommendation. Irby says the final green light for pharmacies comes from the Oregon Health Authority.

"More locally, specifically here in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority has to issue protocol for pharmacies to order and administer the vaccines," Irby said.

Irby says they also still need to get stock of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine itself.

"The Pfizer pediatric, which is ages 5 to 11 vaccine, which is different strength than the adult. We can't just use the adult vaccine on children," Irby explained.

It's a lot of steps, but Irby says that's because pediatric Pfizer vaccine has been recommended by the FDA under emergency use authorization. He calls the process for this vaccine "more rigorous" because it is needed as soon as possible for the general health of the public.

He says it's a much different process than most vaccines, which are instead approved by the FDA.

"Approval is something permanent - more long standing," said Irby. "It generally doesn't have to go through as many steps."

Irby says the process of getting vaccines into clinics and hospitals may be different than pharmacies. Anyone with questions should contact their provider.