Local police agencies get creative to keep hiring process moving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police recruiting and hiring has been impacted during the COVID-19 crisis.
Local agencies are now getting creative in how they keep the hiring process going.
“When there’s an emergency, when there are crimes in progress, we’re responding to those,” said Sgt. Eric Bunday with the Hillsboro Police Department. “The police work doesn’t stop.”
But what did have to stop for Hillsboro Police, or at least pause, was recruiting new officers.
“We have kind of been in this holding pattern for a month,” said Bunday.
Bunday said the department was ready to start back up its hiring process when COVID-19 started ramping up.
But with the test that aspiring officers take only being offered in person, the department had to pause its recruiting efforts until the test was able to recently move online.
“Any candidates that does it, has to have a web cam so that the proctor can see them actually taking the test,” Bunday said. “They have to show their ID, so it would be the exact same process as if they did it in person.”
“They’re just doing it now remotely,” continued Bunday. “With that, we’re able now to reopen that process.”
But that’s not the only change. Sgt. Bunday said they’re also using Skype to interview now.
“We’ve found ways around the roadblocks posed by social distancing, by switching to largely virtual, just as everybody is doing these days,” he said.
The next hurdle is physical testing.
“That has to be conducted in person, so with the current social distancing requirements, those are on hold,” said Bunday.
Back in January, the Portland Police Bureau’s new chief discussed the department’s staff shortage.
FOX 12 reached out to Portland Police on Tuesday.
While they did have to cancel career fairs, a recruitment coordinator for the bureau said they’re still recruiting and hiring.
“We are looking for great candidates with a passion to serve the community and want to let those that are out of work or looking for a career change know it is a great time to join the Portland Police Bureau,” said Officer Patrick Johnson. “The hiring process is about five to eight months, but the majority of the process can be done from your home.”
Interviews can be done over the phone. They’re also offering Facebook Live question and answer workshops about the job.
Hillsboro Police will stop taking applications for new officers June 1. Sgt. Bunday said that means they still have time to figure out how to give a physical test, even if it’s in small groups.
As for hiring lateral officers, Bunday said making them Hillsboro Police officers has not been affected as much.
