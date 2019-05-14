PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - T-shirts, hoodies, blankets and more.
Blazers merchandise, all designed by rip city fans, for rip city fan
Andre Miller, owner of Blazer Gang fan club, is behind the concept.
Portland Ink brought it to life.
"We can print up to 64 inches wide, like a mile long if we wanted to,” Robert Daddario owner of Portland Ink said.
Until recently, the print screen shop only sold goods online, but Daddario, said it's expanding, to meet increased demand for blazers gear.
But for the purists, manual printing is an option.
That's when a professional screen printer takes a design, and creates a screen out of it, using a photochemical process.
“This uses infrared series of LEDs,” Professional Screen Printer Christian Hofer-Capocy said.
From there the screen is hosed down.
"You can see the image starting to appear here,” Hofer-Capocy said.
Once the screens are made, their designs are ready to be hand printed, but unlike automatic printing each layer of ink has to be individually added.
So why go through the trouble?
"The nerd in me really loves it,” Hofer-Capocu exclaimed.
Once its dried, the product goes into a folding machine that would make even Marie Kondo jealous.
The final product, no doubt, sparking joy for Trail Blazer fans.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.