PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While Oregon's public school students are nearing a return to in-person learning, they can take some notes from two of the Portland area's private high schools, which have seen students back in classrooms since early February.
Thomas Ferrogiaro, a Central Catholic junior, goes back in-person on Monday's and Tuesday's, continuing distance learning at home the other three days of the week.
"It's been good. It's been really nice to be able to see people and to see the teachers and have in-person learning," said Ferrogiaro.
Desks have all been spaced six feet apart, and students are required to wear masks while in class and in the hallways.
"We've done a year of wearing masks, so it doesn't bother me to wear it during a day of school anymore," said Ferrogiaro.
Central Catholic also randomly test students and staff for COVID-19.
So far, only one person has tested positive.
Overall, Ferrogiaro said he's been able to keep up with his studies, and doesn't feel like he's lost out on anything in terms of his education.
"I feel like I'm getting back to some sort of normalcy where I'm able to connect with my friends and connect with my teachers," said Ferrogiaro.
Jesuit High School also tested its students and staff for COVID-19.
Out of more than 1,600 students and staff, only two tested positive.
