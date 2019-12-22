Local program giving dads in prison a chance to be parents again

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – We do a lot for our kids. It could be picking them up from school, taking them to the park or reading them their favorite book.
But for dads in prison, whose decisions also affected their children, it’s those simple things they often miss most.
Columbia River Correctional Institute is where father and prisoner Irvin Hines lives.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said.
It’s also where a group of volunteers visit some weekends, helping bridge the gap between inmates like Hines and their little ones.
“Programs like this give you not just a sense of purpose and the will to survive, it gives you the ability to think you can do better,” said volunteer Maria Coyner.
The program is called Between the Lines. Inmates can choose from dozens of books. They then get to record a personal message for their child, followed by doing what some parents might take for granted.
“My name is Irvin Hines and I’m reading to my son,” Hines said in his recording. “And the title of the book I’ll be reading him today is ‘Click, Clack, Moo.’”
For almost five years, Hines has called the Columbia River Correctional Institute home.
“Well, I ended up in here because I was in the streets,” said Hines.
He gave little detail as to why.
“Theft,” said Hines.
But when it comes to the 14-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son he left behind, his words are many.
“In order for me to change their lives, to make sure their lives go different than mine, they have to see me do something different,” said Hines. “So when I see this program, it immediately turned on a light bulb in my head that if I could stay consistent with being in their lives by any means necessary, then I think that will give them a great hope.”
Bobby Fitch has a 3-year-old outside of these gates.
“I love you, baby,” said Fitch directed to his daughter. “Daddy will be home soon.”
He said he’s lived here since June for initially stealing cars.
“Not being able to be there for her, not being able to take her to school or pick her up from school, miss out on birthdays, holidays – it’s really a struggle,” said Fitch.
But the struggle is felt a little less for these fathers, thanks for programs like this.
“It shows that I’m actually trying to be there for her,” said Fitch.
Hines said, “I’m trying and I’m getting up and I’m making it clear to my kids that there’s going to be a different dad returning home.”
Each child is sent the book their dad read, along with their voice recording.
If you would like more information on Between the Lines, click here.
