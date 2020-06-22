PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – All 36 Oregon counties are now in some phase of reopening, which means several industries are working to recover from the impact of the pandemic. One industry that’s bouncing back right now is the housing market.
Homeowner Dana Tierney has bought and sold several homes in the past and said this time around, there were a lot more precautions to take.
“We didn’t plan to say, ‘Oh, we’re going to buy and sell in a pandemic,’” Tierney said.
She said the only difference between buying now and in her previous experience are the safety protocols she had to take.
“We felt safe. We still wore our booties and now we use hand sanitizer, but you don’t really need to touch much except for a few handles maybe, but we used our hand sanitizer and wore our masks,” Tierney said.
One other major difference are the low interest rates.
“Interest rates always play a big part, it helps you afford something, definitely. Interest rates are great, we’re very happy with them. So, I think those rates will help on the buying and selling side,” Tierney said.
According to Freddie Mac, rates are at the lowest we’ve seen since 1971.
“They range from say 2.95 percent to 3.5 percent maybe, depending on your circumstances. If you’re an investor or borrower, you’re probably at the 4 percent range,” said Becky Jackson, owner and principal broker of The Agency Realtors.
Jackson said at the beginning of the pandemic, her company saw a 30 percent decrease in homes for sale. Now, she said sellers are ready to put them back on the market.
“Now, we’re finding that many of those are starting to come on again. We’re seeing an increase in level of activity now, just even since we’ve started to open up more. So, I think that will bring up the inventory. I don’t think we’ll be back to the normal levels all year, but we will pick up from the way it dropped off so significantly in March,” Jackson said.
There’s been a lot of financial uncertainty for many during the pandemic, so you may ask yourself, “Is now really a good time to buy?” Josh Frankel, the executive vice president of investment advisory firm Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Co., said those all-time low interest rates should not be your only reason to buy.
“You want to find the best house possible at the right price at the right interest rate and in the best possible community for you and your family. That’s true during COVID and not during COVID,” Frankel said.
He suggests homeowners have a minimum of three months in rent payments in cash should they fall on hard times.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
