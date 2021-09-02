Local Red Cross volunteers helping California wildfire victims

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews are making headway against a massive wildfire in California that’s threatening communities around Lake Tahoe.
Better weather helped crews boost containment and the fire only spread about 7,000 acres since Wednesday. The Caldor Fire has scorched more than 210,000 acres and destroyed more than 600 homes.
The CEO of our local Red Cross Red Cross is running a mass evacuation site in Reno for people who’ve had to leave their homes in California’s Caldor and Dixie Fires. He’s joined by about 25 to 30 volunteers from the Red Cross Cascades Region.
More than 54,000 people have been places under evacuation orders in California and for some finding a place to go hasn’t been easy.
"They sent a bus to pick us up and they took us to Carson City and it was full. they said truckee was full. and they said Reno. we said alright. I'm glad we came here," Paul Brooks, said.
CEO, Dale Kunce, says they’re glad to be able to reciprocate the help after volunteers from California came to Oregon during our historic wildfire season last year and that for as long as they’re needed they’ll be here.
It’s been a busy summer for out local Red Cross, starting with that heat wave here back in June. Since then they’ve deployed more than 100 volunteers to different events as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.