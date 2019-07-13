KELSO, WA (KPTV) - About a dozen Red Cross volunteers from our area are headed east to help those in Tropical Storm Barry’s path.
Julia Bishop is one of them.
“It just gives me a reason to wake up in the morning, I mean it’s so rewarding to know that you can help somebody on some of the worst days of their life,” she said of her 14 years volunteering with the Red Cross.
And now she’s headed to Jackson, Miss. to help folks in the Gulf Coast where Tropical Storm Barry is packing a punch. Thousands of people have already been evacuated in the wake of wind, power outages, and lots of rain.
“I’ll be going there doing what we call mass care which is the direct assistance to clients so it’ll be sheltering feeding or emergency supplies,” she said. “Sometimes there’s situations where nursing homes or group homes that have to be evacuated so we’ll take them into our shelters and work with them as well so it just depends on what the needs are and we’re there to assist the best we can.”
She’ll stay at least two weeks.
She said she’s not nervous about heading straight into the storm, instead grateful for the opportunity to make a difference.
“Their hugs their tears their welcoming is just the whole reward of it just to be there because you’re there to help,” she said.
