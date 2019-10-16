PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local researchers are helping shed light on the health of transgender people in our area and its a topic that some feel has not gotten a lot of attention in recent years.
The public is being invited to a discussion on "the future of transgender health,"
It’s being put on by researchers from both OHSU and Portland State University
The idea comes as acceptance grows for the transgender, and gender non-conforming in our region.
There is little research currently on health and risk factors for these groups.
The key-note speaker, Associate Professor Alexis Dinno is transgender.
She said there is little research specifically about the health and physical challenges from both communities and they are trying to change that and make sure the community feels comfortable getting treatment.
“I want them to see their issues reflected and I want to see the clinicians in and around Portland today, and in other parts of Oregon today, are recognizing transgender, and gender non-conforming individuals as just human beings, who surprisingly have health needs, you know, and we can treat any individual with the dignity that their gender affords,” Associate Professor Dinno said.
The discussion will also focus on HIV prevention among transgender women.
If you want to hear more from professor Dinno and the research being done, the event will be on the Portland State University campus on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
