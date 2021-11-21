VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A local restaurant and church teamed up to host a Thanksgiving barbecue for folks less fortunate in the Vancouver community on Saturday.
Daddy D's partnered with Living Home Church for a free Thanksgiving meal.
The owner of the restaurant, Donne Versher, says he's been putting on this event for eight years and it has grown each time. He said this year, they expected to feed about 4,000 people.
Versher said he does it because someone once helped him out, and he wants to pay it forward.
“Someone helped me 25-30 years ago,” he said. “Now I'm blessed I'm able to bless others. This is my way of blessing people that people that helped me a long time ago. I really enjoy doing it and I love seeing people smiling and having a good time."
Versher said his son helped host another food drive yesterday at Promise Church in Woodland, where they fed around 2,000 people.