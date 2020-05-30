PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The employees of a locally owned running store in Portland spent Saturday morning cleaning up and doing inventory trying to figure out what was stolen overnight.
The folks who work at Foot Traffic say shoes, apparel and other things were taken and estimate that half their inventory is gone.
Staff say it is frustrating what 2020 has brought and now having to deal with clean up and getting the store back up and running
General manager Fritz Fitzer says they are glad no one was hurt, and everyone is safe
“This is all stuff, this can be replaced with insurance and stuff like that, but it is the lives that are the important thing," said Fitzer. “We don’t have the reach of a larger company, so we got to fight for everything. So, we have been doing that and to have this happen on top of that is frustrating.”
The folks here are pretty tough - though seeing all the damage was hard they say it is going to take some time to get things back up and going here.
