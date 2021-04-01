Local school board candidate says she received racist note on doorstep, was target of anti-Asian hate

Warning: The images of a racist note shown in our video story may be difficult for some to see.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local woman running for David Douglas School Board says she was the target of an anti-Asian hate crime. Hoa Nguyen wanted to share her story to help raise awareness in the community and show people there are tools to address hate crimes if you report them.
Before sunrise on March 19, Hoa Nguyen heard a knock at the door of her east Portland home.
“I thought it might’ve been an emergency. I didn’t know what to expect,” Nguyen told FOX 12.
What she found was a note. Written in sharpie was a racist phrase once spoken by former President Donald Trump.
“Unfortunately, this incident isn’t new. I’ve received hate notes before,” said Nguyen, who didn’t immediately report it. “It’s how I grew up dealing with racism…unfortunately it’s one of those things where, when it happens, we just…kind of throw it under the rug and not speak out on it…and that’s why when I got the note, it brought these triggers of lifetime trauma that I experienced throughout my entire life.”
Nguyen said it’s not unusual for the Asian American community to suffer in silence. That’s reflected in the number of reported anti-Asian bias crimes to the Portland Police bureau for all of 2020: one. A single report.
But it’s clear hate crimes and bias incidents are happening far more than that.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Justice told FOX 12 the agency saw eight times the number of anti-Asian reports in March, than in February.
In March, the agency received 182 total reports into their hotline: 36 were reports of anti-Asian bias, 15 were bias incidents, and 21 were hate crimes.
That’s compared to only 22 reports of anti-Asian bias into their hotline in February; there were 10 in January.
APANO, (Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon), a resource that feels safe to call for Asian Americans, reports that in all of 2020 they received 68 reports.
The increase in bias incidents in Oregon since six Asian women were shot to death in Atlanta is exponential.
“It doesn’t have to be just physical safety and physical harm but, you know, I believe in the mental wellbeing of our community and the values that we bring to our community is really kind of the piece where it really weighs heavy to me,” said Nguyen.
She said more people of color, and especially women of color, are in elected office and becoming the targets of racist attacks, which raises the issue of safety around serving their communities.
While she isn't yet elected herself, Nguyen feels sharing this experience shifts conversations and helps people know the value of their lived experiences and reporting hate incidents.
