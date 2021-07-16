Local school districts examine mask guidelines for upcoming year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While it may seem like school just let out for the summer, school districts around Oregon are already making plans for the fall. Based on a small sampling of districts in the Portland area, at least some will not be requiring face coverings.
In the Oregon Department of Education's updated “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance for the 2021-2022 school year, the agency states both ODE and the Oregon Health Authority "strongly advise" face coverings for all students in grades Kindergarten and up, and all staff when students are inside the building, but the document also states that ODE's framework is only advisory, leaving local school districts to make their own decisions on masks.
Already, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District has announced that face coverings, though strongly advised, will not be required. The same goes for physical distancing.
The Lake Oswego School District's draft health and safety plan also calls for removing its mask mandate.
Portland Public Schools has yet to release draft guidelines, though parents testifying at the district's most recent school board meeting pleaded with board members to consider also lifting mask mandates.
In Hillsboro, meanwhile, a district spokesperson said that during its summer programs, masks are currently required indoors and on buses for students and staff.
With ODE expected to release additional guidance for schools next week, the district may modify its guidelines after that.
