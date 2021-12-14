PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday morning, some families in northwest Oregon woke up to a snowy morning and the possibility of school cancelations.
Though districts in the area kept doors open, the snow did catch some districts by surprise. Beth Grase, Communication Officer for the Hillsboro School District, said Wednesday morning they will have teams out assessing weather and road conditions. She said this just one factor in determining whether or not school starts late, or if it's canceled.
“Our district covers 204 square miles and we have elevations at 140 feet to 1,5000 feet," Graser said. "So there are so many microclimates that exist in our attendance area that you really don’t know what’s out there until you’re on the roads seeing what’s really going on.”
She said that if snow happens unexpectedly, students will have a traditional snow day, meaning no school. But if a significant winter storm is forecasted enough in advance, the district will look into the option of remote learning.
“We have some options at our fingertips to try and work that," Graser. "And try not to lose as many instructional days as predicated by the weather.”
Over at Portland Public Schools, Director of Student Transportation, Teri Brady, said the district has decided to keep snow days traditional
“Our families, our teachers have had a rough go of it this year with covid and coming back to in person learning," Brady said. "We will have some instructional material available online. That will be optional for families. So, snow day will mean a snow day.”
But Brady also said if weather cancels a good amount of instructional time, the district will also look into remote learning.
