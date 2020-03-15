PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – School districts in the Portland metro area are providing meals for students during a closure announced by the governor to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide closure of K-12 schools from Monday, March 16 to Tuesday, March 31.
Here is a list of school districts along with information on how to pick up the meals. Districts are listed in alphabetical order.
BATTLE GROUND SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Children ages 0–18 can pick up a free and nutritious sack lunch and sack breakfast
Distribution time: 11 a.m. to noon
When: Weekdays March 16–27 and April 6–24 (meals will NOT be served spring break, March 29-April 3)
Where: In front of all our primary schools and BGHS and PHS
- Battle Ground High School
- Captain Strong Primary
- Daybreak Primary
- Glenwood Heights Primary
- Maple Grove Primary
- Pleasant Valley Primary
- Prairie High School
- Tukes Valley Primary
- Yacolt Primary
BEAVERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Meals
The Nutrition Services Department will be providing free breakfast & lunch for all students and children ages one (1) and up March 16 – 20, March 30, and March 31 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at designated school sites (listed below).
Meals will be available for all students. Students must be present to be given a meal.
We will be handing meals out, grab & go style. Cafeterias will not be open for dining. Curbside pick-up will be available.
Sites:
- Aloha Huber Park K-8
- Barnes Elementary School
- Beaver Acres Elementary School
- Chehalem Elementary School
- Fir Grove Elementary School
- Hazeldale Elementary School
- Kinnaman Elementary School
- McKinley Elementary School
- Raleigh Hills K-8
- Vose Elementary School
- William Walker Elementary School
- Whitford Middle School
- Beaverton High School
- Southridge High School
- Sunset High School
Remote Learning
The BSD Teaching & Learning Department is providing suggested lessons and activities that families can use to keep students engaged in learning during this extended school closure. Remote learning activities are organized by grade level and contain a combination of low tech and technology-based options across multiple subject areas, including consideration for student physical and mental wellness. Our goal is to provide a structure for at-home learning so families have some easy-to-implement activities to prevent regression and learning loss during this break. Include link: Remote Learning Web Page
For tech support, please contact your school office and you will be directed to the school’s technology support specialist.
CAMAS SCHOOL DISTRICT:
On Monday, we will begin to provide food services for families for students who need it at Liberty Middle School and Skyridge Middle school. The food will be available for pick up from 9 - 10 AM. To help us better prepare, please let us know if you need breakfast and/or lunch for your students using this form. (Link to the form found here)
CANBY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Free Grab-and-Go Meals (Kids 1-18)
Monday - Friday (3/16 through 3/31)
8am - 11am - Baker Prairie, Carus, Eccles, Ninety-One
DAVID DOUGLAS SCHOOL DISTRICT:
David Douglas Families,
While we are closed next week, we will be serving breakfast and lunch to go at four sites: David Douglas High School, Ron Russell Middle School, Ventura Park Elementary School, and Gilbert Heights Elementary.
Breakfast 9-10 am
Lunch 12-1 pm
All school food pantries will be open - click here for locations.
EVERGREEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Meals sites/delivery: Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, we will be feeding any student or community child through two different programs:
Breakfast/lunch “grab and go” meals will be available from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the following schools:
- Burton Elementary (14015 NE 28th St.)
- Cascade Middle School (13900 NE 18th St.)
- Covington Middle School (11200 NE Rosewood Ave.)
- Crestline Elementary (13003 SE 7th St.)
- Ellsworth Elementary (512 SE Ellsworth Road)
- Hearthwood Elementary (801 NE Hearthwood Blvd.)
- Heritage High School (7825 NE 130th Ave.)
- Mill Plain Elementary (400 NE 164th Ave.)
- Silver Star Elementary (10500 NE 86th St.)
We will deliver meals using school buses operating on normal morning elementary routes throughout the district. Students of all ages (not just elementary) may wait at the regular time/bus stop, and the bus will stop to deliver both breakfast and lunch at the same time. To find a convenient bus stop, click here. We will also operate normal morning Special Needs routes. A household member will need to be available to come out to the bus and collect the meals.
FOREST GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Meal distribution -- Breakfast and lunch will be distributed to any child between the ages of 1 and 18 as take-home meals. Cafeterias will not be open for dining and students must be present to be given a meal. These will be provided at sites throughout the district during this closure through March 31, 2020. The locations include Echo Shaw, Harvey Clarke and Joseph Gale Elementary schools and the Rose Grove Community Park. Breakfast will be served between 8:00 am and 9:00 am. Lunch between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm. These meals will be provided free of charge.
GRESHAM BARLOW SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Free meals for students available March 16-20 and March 30 and 31.
Sodexo, our nutrition services provider, will be serving free breakfast and lunch at the sites below for students ages 18 and under. These meals will be grab-and-go.
Pick up Breakfast: 8:30 am to 9 am
Pick up Lunch: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
Locations:
- Clear Creek Middle School, located at 219 NE 219th Ave., Gresham, OR 97030
- Gordon Russell Middle School, located at 3625 SE Powell Valley Rd., Gresham, OR 97080
- Highland Elementary School, located at 295 NE 24th St., Gresham, OR 97030
- Hogan Cedars Elementary School, located at 1770 SE Fleming Ave., Gresham, OR 97080
- North Gresham Elementary School, located at 1001 SE 217th Ave., Gresham, OR 97030
- East Gresham Elementary School, located at 900 SE 5th St., Gresham, OR 97080
- Kelly Creek Elementary School, located at 2400 SE Baker Way, Gresham, OR 97080
- West Gresham Elementary School, located at 330 W. Powell Blvd., Gresham, OR 97030
Note: Meals will not be provided March 23-27
HILLSBORO SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Meal Distribution
Nutrition Services staff will prepare and distribute meals every day the week of March 16, as well as on Monday and Tuesday, March 30 and 31. Lunch only will be provided Monday the 16th, but thereafter breakfast and lunch will be handed out together.
Simple and convenient preparation items will be provided in a “drive-through” or walk-up method, such as sandwiches, bowl-packs for cereal, and whole or individual serving fruits/vegetables, including liquid milk and yogurt (milk and yogurt will be the non-meat/non-peanut option on the first and second days of service).
Nutrition Services staff will be operating out of seven main meal preparation “hubs.” The schools listed under each hub site should go to that location to pick up their meals. Locations with an “*” will also have meals distributed to their school site, as a second option.
- R.A. Brown Middle School - Site for students at Imlay, Indian Hills, Ladd Acres, and R.A. Brown
- Century High School - Site for students at Reedville*, Tobias, Century, and Hilhi
- South Meadows Middle School - Site for students at Butternut Creek, Groner, Minter Bridge, Rosedale, Witch Hazel, and South Meadows
- Lincoln Street Elementary School - Site for students at Farmington View, Free Orchards*, Lincoln Street, McKinney*, Mooberry*, and Miller Education/Big Picture
- Evergreen Middle School - Site for students at Jackson, North Plains, Patterson, Evergreen, and Glencoe
- Poynter Middle School - Site for students at Brookwood, Eastwood, W.L. Henry*, and Poynter
- Liberty High School - Site for students at Lenox, Orenco, Quatama, West Union, and Liberty
Meals will be offered to any child at any location, ages 1-18. Distribution times at the individual school sites are 10 a.m. for elementary school students, 11 a.m. for middle school students, and 12 p.m. for high school students.
LONGVIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Longview School District Meal Service Locations and Times:
Meal Offering: Grab n’ Go breakfast and lunch served daily to any person 0 to 18 years of age.
Static Sites
Meal Service 12:00-12:30, Monday through Friday
- Helens – Main Office Entrance
- Kessler – Main Office Entrance
- Monticello – Main Office Entrance
- North Lake Main Office Entrance
- Columbia Heights – Main Office Entrance
- Mint Valley – Main Office Entrance
Mobile Delivery Sites
Meal Service 11:45 to 12:00, Monday through Friday
- Baker’s Corner Store parking lot – 5601 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview
- Archie Anderson Park – 22nd Ave & Alabama St, Longview
Meal Service 12:15 to 12:30, Monday through Friday
- Youth and Family Link parking lot – 907 Douglas St, Longview
- Roy Morse Park – Morse Park Way, Longview
LAKE OSWEGO SCHOOLS:
The house that is green on the Lake Oswego High School property, which is home to Hunger Fighters providing meals to families who are food insecure in our community; that LOSD facility will be open from 12:30-3 p.m. every Saturday.
MCMINNVILLE SCHOOLS:
Grab and Go meals will be available to all families beginning Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31. Elementary schools will be distribution sites for lunches between 11:30 a.m. – noon on weekdays during this period. Meals will be packed to take home and will not be served onsite.
Meals will also be delivered along bus routes at certain stops. Families may use whatever bus stop is most convenient. For more details, a list of stops and estimated delivery times, please click here.
NEWBERG SCHOOLS:
Anyone ages 1-18 can receive a free meal for breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, March 16-20. Summer food sites will be used to distribute food. We are exploring other options as possibilities for after Spring Break, and we will communicate out when we know. Here are the locations and times:
- Edwards Elementary School Cafeteria will serve breakfast from 8-9 am
- Edwards Elementary School Cafeteria will serve lunch from 11 am-12 noon
- CPRD Aquatic Center (1802 Haworth Ave) will serve lunch from 11 am-12 noon
- Newberg Public Library (503 E. Hancock St.) will serve lunch from 11 am-12 noon
- Deskin Commons will serve lunch from 11:00 am- 11:30 am
Q. Are there any other resources for food?
As of March 13, several churches are still planning to provide free meals. Here is the schedule:
- Monday Dinner: (every) Zion Lutheran Church (301 S. River) 5:30pm-6:30pm
- Tuesday Dinner: (2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month) Dundee Community Center (1026 Hwy 99W Dundee) 5:30pm-6:30pm
- Wednesday Dinner: (every) - River Street Church of God (715 S. River) 6:00pm-7:00pm
- Thursday Dinner: (every)- Newberg Christian Church (2315 Villa Rd) 4:30-pm-5:45pm
- Friday Dinner: (every)- St. Peter Catholic Church (2315 N Main St) 5:30pm-6:30pm
NORTH CLACKAMAS SCHOOLS:
Q: What does this closure mean for students who are food insecure?
A: NCSD recognizes the importance of schools providing meals, and the mandatory closure, along with spring break, impact this. Meals will be available for all district students who need them starting Monday, March 16 through March 31, Monday through Friday from 7:30 am - 9:00 am at Clackamas High, Milwaukie High, and Rex Putnam. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to students in a pre-made fashion at the same time. The pick up point will be in the parking lot near the high school cafeterias; signage will be posted.
Q: Will food for the community be available?
A: Preboxed food packages will be available at the Wichita Center starting on Monday, March 16 through Friday March 20 and March 30 to 31 from 10am - 4pm; Wichita Center is not open during spring break. Families accessing this service will be asked for the size of your family so staff can size the box appropriately. This will be done on a drive-thru model where the food will be delivered to your vehicle.
NORTH MARION SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Food service information 3/16 - 3/31. FIRST Student small buses will run two routes Monday- Friday for the next two weeks to deliver a combined sack breakfast and lunch.
Route A will begin at Century Meadows from 10:00 - 10:15AM, then Aurora park from 10:30 -10:45AM, then Sherwood from 11 -11:15AM, and Olds from 11:30 - 11:45AM.
Route B will begin at Chateau from 10:00 - 10:15AM, then Donald Skate Park from 10:30 -10:45AM, then Rivenes Park from 11:00-11:15AM.
Food is available at no cost to children 18 and under. No adult meals are available, and no seconds. Children must be present at the pickup site to receive meals.
OREGON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Breakfast & Lunch Available
A grab-and-go lunch (with a breakfast bar for the next day)
For all children ages 1-18 years old
Monday through Friday
March 16-31, 2020
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
No dining allowed on-site (pick-up only)
At these locations:
- Candy Lane Elementary School
- Eastham Community Center
- Gardiner Middle School
- Holcomb Elementary School
- Kingsbury Heights Apartments
PARKROSE SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Students can get a packaged breakfast and lunch tomorrow through Friday the 20th from 11 am to 1 pm and Parkrose Middle School (11800 NE Shaver) and Russell Elementary (2700 NE 127th). Students must be present to get their meals. More resources will posted soon!
PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Meals
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to children in the community ages 1-18. Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20, and Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31. Meals will be available for pickup outside the school from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary - 620 N Fremont Ave
- César Chávez Elementary - 5103 N Willis Blvd
- George Middle School - 10000 N Burr Ave
- Harrison Park School - 2225 SE 87th Ave
- Lent School - 5105 SE 97th Ave
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary - 4906 NE 6th Ave
- Rigler Elementary - 5401 NE Prescott St
- Rosa Parks Elementary - 8960 N Woolsey Ave
- Scott Elementary - 6700 NE Prescott St
- Sitton Elementary - 9930 N Smith St
- Woodmere Elementary - 7900 SE Duke St
- Markham Elementary - 10531 SW Capitol Hwy
- Madison at Marshall - 3905 SE 91st Ave
- Franklin High School - 5405 SE Woodward St
And PPS says while they love their volunteers, they’re asking people to not come to school meal sites unless they are a PPS family picking up food.
The district says they’re following guidelines outlined by health authorities and practicing social distancing and suspending large gatherings to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
REYNOLDS SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Meal Service for March 16–20
Reynolds School District will be offering meals for all students and families 18 and under at our three middle schools (H.B. Lee, Reynolds Middle, and Walt Morey) and at Reynolds High School during the week of March 16-20. Meals will be distributed Monday-Friday from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Meals will be provided for curbside pick-up (in cars or on foot) at each location. Signage will be posted directing you where to pick up.
SALEM-KEIZER PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
In keeping with the latest direction from Governor Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education, Salem-Keizer Public Schools will close March 16 through March 31.
In order to help alleviate food insecurity, we will be offering breakfast and lunch grab and go bags, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 36 locations. Meals are available to any child 18 and under.
The locations are:
- Auburn Elementary School
- Bush Elementary School
- Chavez Elementary School
- Claggett Creek Middle School
- Cummings Elementary School
- Englewood Elementary School
- Eyre Elementary School
- Four Corners Elementary School
- Grant Community School
- Hallman Elementary School
- Hammond Elementary School
- Harritt Elementary School
- Hayesville Elementary School
- Highland Elementary School
- Hoover Elementary School
- Houck Middle School
- Judson Middle School
- Keizer Elementary School
- Kennedy Elementary School
- Lamb Elementary School
- Lee Elementary School
- Leslie Elementary School
- McKay High School
- McNary High School
- Miller Elementary School
- Morningside Elementary School
- North Salem High School
- Richmond Elementary School
- Salem Heights Elementary School
- South Salem High School
- Sumpter Elementary School
- Walker Middle School
- Washington Elementary School
- Weddle Elementary School
- Whiteaker Middle School
- Wright Elementary School
We are extremely grateful for our community partners that are providing additional resources at many of these sites.
Marion Polk Food Share has multiple food pantry sites around the community, as well. Click the link here to view locations.
In addition, Community Action: HOME Youth Services’ Drop-In Center provides three meals a day via the USDA food program to any youth between the ages of 11-18. Food boxes also can be obtained at that location, 625 Union St. NE, Salem.
SKPS will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with state agencies and will provide updates during the extended break.
SHERWOOD SCHOOLS:
Nutrition Services will operate food distribution hubs at Hopkins Elementary and Edy Ridge Elementary March 16-20, and March 30-31. Breakfast and lunch will be available to all students, at no cost, at the following times:
Breakfast - 7:30-8:30am
Lunch - 11:30am-12:30pm
Meals will be pick-up only (no students will remain on campus to eat). At Hopkins, pick-up will happen at the cafeteria entrance -- please look for the pop-up canopies. At Edy Ridge, pick-up will happen at the front entrance.
TIGARD-TUALATIN SCHOOL DISTRICT:
TTSD is committed to providing meals for our students during this break. Tualatin Elementary and Metzger Elementary Schools will serve grab-and-go meals to include serving breakfast from 8:00 - 8:30 AM and lunch from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. for district students Pre-K through 12th grade. There will be no dining inside the schools.
VANCOUVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
VPS will provide meals to all students affected by emergency school closures beginning Monday, March 16. Sack lunches will be distributed to students between 10 a.m. and noon at the front of the following schools:
- Anderson Elementary, 2215 NE 104th St.
- Fruit Valley Elementary, 3410 NW Fruit Valley Rd.
- Ogden Elementary School, 3200 NE 86th Ave.
- Roosevelt Elementary, 2921 Falk Rd.
- Washington Elementary School, 2908 S St.
- Discovery Middle School, 800 E. 40th St.
- Jason Lee Middle School, 8500 NW 9th Ave.
- McLoughlin Middle School, 5802 MacArthur Blvd.
WEST LINN/WILSONVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT:
The district’s nutrition services department will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students who need these meals throughout the entirety of the extended closure. Starting Monday, March 16, Grab-and-Go meals will be available for pick up at eight primary schools and at West Linn High School from 10-11 a.m. Meals will be made available for all children aged 1-18 regardless of attendance area. Students must be present to be given a meal.
Meal Sites include:
- Boones Ferry Primary
- Boeckman Creek Primary
- Lowrie Primary
- Cedaroak Park Primary
- Bolton Primary
- Trillium Creek Primary
- Sunset Primary
- Willamette Primary
- West Linn High School
WOODLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Families should note that we cannot provide more meals than there are children present, however, adults may purchase additional meals for themselves or others.
Following are the locations and times food service will be provided:
- Columbia and North Fork Elementary Schools - Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Yale Elementary School - lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.
- Woodland Middle School and Woodland High School - Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Food service delivery using the district’s school buses will begin Wednesday, March 18. More information will be available on the website after the staff coordinates the process on Monday.
