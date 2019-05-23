PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local scouts gathered in southeast Portland to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day.
They gathered at the Willamette National Cemetery earlier Thursday night.
We're told they put 140,000 flags on veterans' graves after a special ceremony.
Some of the scouts FOX 12 spoke with said this is a way to make sure everyone is honored and it means a lot to be able to come out and do this.
One scout we talked with said she helped organize the event for her troop.
“Coming out here is just such an amazing experience, I mean we get to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom and I don't think this is something that can go ignored,” Savannah Hescock said.
This is the 51st year the Boy Scouts of America has done this service project to honor the veterans.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
