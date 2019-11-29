BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - People can expect department stores to be busy this weekend, as shoppers look to get as much shopping done as possible before Christmas.
Roughly 165 millions people are expected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.
Shoppers were up early in Beaverton getting Black Friday deals and checking items off their list as they went.
At Fred Meyer on Southwest Walker, shoppers were lined up and waiting for the doors to open at 5 a.m. A big seller at the store were the socks - bins and bins of them - all half off.
It’s time to shop!! Fred Meyer opened its doors at 5:00 a.m. and there was a line of shoppers ready to run in. The item on many of their lists: socks! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AP5ZHrxNqh— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 29, 2019
FOX 12 spoke with one of the first shoppers in line. She said she arrived at the store at around 1:15 a.m.
"I want to get an iWatch, socks - look at the furniture," said Jeni.
Jeni said she also did some Black Friday shopping on her phone while waiting in line.
The shoppers keep coming! Fred Meyer Store Manager Chad Higgins says he’s worked Black Friday for the past 30 years, and says this one is already off to a busy start @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qE67x2W4xB— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 29, 2019
If you couldn't make it out early, the deals last all day and go into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.