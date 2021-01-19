SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement officials from Salem to Portland have partnered to prepare for the potential worst on Inauguration Day in Oregon.
Some of the partners involved are the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and the FBI.
“We’ve had many opportunities to work together so I believe we’re really well prepared for anything that may come our way at this point," said Kieran Ramsey, special agent in charge with the FBI.
They're especially prepared after the nation watched the riot in Washington, D.C. just two weeks ago.
"The FBI is operating at a heightened state of alert. Specifically, we’re working to investigate and identify anyone who may try to incite others to violence or who may be planning criminal activity," Ramsey said.
In Portland, Chief Chuck Lovell said he's hopeful there won't be any criminal activity Wednesday, but has plans in place to make sure all resources are available. He asked the community to do their part too.
“We’ve canceled days off for sworn members here at the Portland Police Bureau. This will help us assure we have additional resources on hand. I make an ask to the community: For any non-urgent public safety issues we ask you to please look to our website, portlandpolice.com for any reporting, or if you have a matter that can wait until Thursday for reporting, we ask you to do so," Lovell said.
Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said his deputies have the same goal as in the past and will provide support in the county where needed.
“We’ll continue to have response teams in place to protect the adults in custody who are housed at the justice center and the staff who works there. As well as ensuring that operations at all county buildings continue," Reese said.
Over the summer, we saw some protests end with property damage, especially downtown. District Attorney Mike Schmidt warns it will not be tolerated.
"Property destruction is not acceptable. It’s a crime and a crime we continue to prosecute. My office is working closely with detectives to build cases against those who are identified and arrested for committing property damage and other acts of violence," Schmidt said.
The FBI is accepting any tips about planned criminal activity Wednesday. If you know any information about this, Ramsey says you can call their Portland office or submit a tip online at the FBI website.
