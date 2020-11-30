PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Following the Thanksgiving holiday, governors for both Oregon and Washington are asking travelers to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.
The self-quarantine is not a mandate and it's not clear how many travelers will follow the western states' travel advisory.
"Unfortunately for me, for what I do, I wouldn’t be able to quarantine," said Alejandro Echeverri, who traveled to Arizona for Thanksgiving. "I advised my job that I was going down and they just kind of told me to stay safe."
Many local, state and federal officials are also asking people who traveled out-of-state or held a Thanksgiving gathering larger than their household to get tested for COVID-19.
The White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says if you traveled, you should assume you've been exposed and are infected and you need to be tested.
"So if you're young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later, but you need to assume that you're infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask," Dr. Birx said. "And if you're over 65 or you have co-morbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving, if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately."
Also, state and local health officials are asking returning travelers to quarantine for two weeks.
Washington County health officials say to get tested as soon as you develop symptoms. Symptoms usually develop from four to 14 days after exposure.
In Clark County, health officials add that if you gathered with people outside of your household, you should stay home as much as possible for 14 days and monitor yourself for symptoms. Again, if you develop symptoms, they ask that you get tested right away.
