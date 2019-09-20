Local students participate in global climate march

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Students across the world, including many in the Portland metro area, walked out of class and take to the streets to demand action on climate change.
Those participating left their classrooms between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for a march and rally. The demonstration is part of a worldwide Climate Strike, to communicate demands for future generations.
After leaving their schools, students first headed to Portland City Hall.
They held a rally there, before marching along the Eastbank Esplanade to OMSI.
Hundreds of students and community members are still arriving in downtown Portland for #ClimateStrikePDX. Students tell us they’re afraid for the future of the planet and they’re demanding lawmakers work to preserve it @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kHgvzZySMc— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 20, 2019
Portland police released a planned route for the march, which will go across the Hawthorne Bridge and is expected to start at 11:30 a.m.
Police want to warn people there's a chance this could affect commuter and are asking driver to plan ahead.
Friday won't be the first time Portland Public Schools students have walked out for climate change.
In the spring, they marched for the same reason -- but student organizers said this time they're encouraging adults to take part in their fight.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Gotta love those carbon emissions from the helicopter flying overhead to discover the flaccid display of inaction.
