PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local students took part in a national climate strike Friday in downtown Portland.
The climate strike started at Shemanski Park with a rally at 10 a.m. The students then marched to Terry Schrunk Plaza.
HAPPENING NOW: Students from Lincoln & Roosevelt High are gathering at Shemanski Park for a Climate Strike. Student organizers say it's focused on supporting indigenous & frontline communities. They'll be marching to Terry Schrunk Plaza at noon @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/g0OATsDfSo— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) December 6, 2019
Students say they want to reach city leaders, and emphasize that climate change is an international crisis and that everyone needs to be on board to fix it.
The event was organized by students from Roosevelt and Lincoln high schools in about three weeks, and students from other schools joined in on Friday.
Organizers say this is a continuation of the climate strike from September, but say this strike is focused on indigenous and front-line communities.
Students say it's a crisis that hits close to home.
"This is really personal. Our community - particularity Roosevelt - because we have a lot of indigenous, Pacific Islander students. And that's why we're here today. We need the city's help, we can't doing this if everyone is not on the same page, it takes everybody," said Roosevelt senior Chiarra Bettega.
Students holding climate strike are now on the move, marching to Terry Schrunk Plaza @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qUaIrAzMnd— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) December 6, 2019
"We want people to know climate change is a real issue. Climate change isn't an issue we can solve in the next 10 years. It's either now or never," Akash Sharma, a senior at Roosevelt, said.
At the end of the march, students planned to present their demands to the city.
Portland police said the students did have a permit to march, and asked drivers to be alert of any students in the downtown area.
