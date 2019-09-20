PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Students across the world, including many in the Portland metro area, will walk out of class and take to the streets to demand action on climate change.
Those participating will leave their classrooms at 9 a.m. for a march and rally. The demonstration is part of a worldwide Climate Strike, to communicate demands for future generations.
Students will leave their schools and first head to Portland City Hall.
They'll hold a rally there, before marching along the Eastbank Esplanade to OMSI.
Portland police released a planned route for the march, which will go across the Hawthorne Bridge and is expected to start at 11:30 a.m.
Police want to warn people there's a chance this could affect commuter and are asking driver to plan ahead.
Friday won't be the first time Portland Public Schools students have walked out for climate change.
In the spring, they marched for the same reason -- but student organizers say this time they're encouraging adults to take part in their fight.
PPS said that if middle and high school students want to demonstrate, they will be given an excused absence if they prearranged the absence with their teachers and tell staff when they leave.
This is an ongoing news story. FOX 12 will continue to update it throughout the day.
