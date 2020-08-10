PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With online learning becoming the only option for many kids, at least for the fall semester, more parents are taking matters into their own hands, by creating micro-schools or pods.
How it works: a small group of kids get together, usually in a home, and follow a home school curriculum or their public’s school online curriculum. A hired adult or teacher oversees their learning.
“I think anything is open right now,” said Eric Wolski. “You know, this is kind of new times.”
Eric Wolski has taught Physical Education in Portland for the last four years.
“Last year was challenging, obviously trying to do PE,” he said. “You’re in the school, but you’re with kids, you see them, you’re doing the activities and immediately we went from, okay now we’re going to Google sites and you’re going to have a Google classroom and post videos and, you know, whatever you can find.”
But when he heard about these pandemic pods, as some people call them, he decided to put himself out there.
“It’s just one of those things where it’s kind of new and don’t really know what it’s going to look like or how it’s going to go, but I think it’s an exciting option and it’s an opportunity for even teachers, like me, that maybe don’t feel comfortable,” he said. “Or, you know, aren’t working next year.”
Wolski said he would love to teach PE to one pod or move around to different ones.
“Especially being contained at their house, it gives them something to do physically, because I think it’s so important,” he said. “So many studies have shown that it helps with their brains, it obviously helps with physical activity, too.”
Wolski’s also not against overseeing a pod as the teacher.
“It hasn’t really been done, so it’s like a whole bunch of new stuff and new ways of doing things,” he said. “I’m still learning about micro-schools, as much as kind of everyone else is in the last couple weeks.”
Families aren’t just looking to hire teachers. Some are looking at babysitters or nannies to basically make sure kids are following online curriculum. Others are hiring former daycare workers, or even parents are taking a group of kids and staying home with them.
