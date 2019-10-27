Local therapy llama Rojo retires after 12 years of spreading joy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A popular face in Portland is hanging up his many hats as he heads into retirement.
DoveLewis Veterinary Hospital held a retirement party for Rojo the Llama on Sunday.
People came out to Pioneer Courthouse Square to pet, hug and wish the therapy llama the best.
Rojo has been visiting children’s hospitals, assisted living communities and hundreds of events in Portland over the last 12 years.
DoveLewis says his lasting impact and community service are something to celebrate.
“It’s transformed our whole world and our lives. We never thought we could get to this kind of place where the whole city embraces them as they do. So it’s a pretty emotional day for us, but it’s been wonderful and now we’re passing the torch onto his other furry friends,” said Rojo’s owner Shannon Joy.
Rojo will now be heading to the Mountain Peaks Therapy Llama and Alpaca Farm to enjoy his retirement.
