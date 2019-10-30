PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Halloween is Thursday and this year several community groups are holding fun events for the whole family.
The Portland Children's Museum is hosting Halloween at the Boo!seum Thursday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Oregon City, stores on Main Street will be handing out candy for trick-or-treaters starting at 4 p.m.
The Tigard Downtown Alliance is working with local stores, who will be handing our candy from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Multnomah Village will be celebrating for Halloween again this year. The community-wide event will start at 3:30 p.m.
A a recent study found "Halloweentown" is the most searched Halloween film in Oregon. The movie was shot in St. Helens, which is transformed this time of year to look the iconic film for anyone who wants to relive their childhood. The Spirit of Halloweentown is open until Nov. 4.
