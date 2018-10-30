Local trick-or-treating events and more for Halloween

(KPTV) – Halloween means it’s time for sweet and spooky fun so there are many events planned across the Portland metro area.
Trick-or-treating on Wednesday:
Portland’s North Mississippi Avenue 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bethany Village from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sherwood Library 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Orenco Station from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Portland’s Northeast Alberta Street 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Forest Grove from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Hillsboro from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Beaverton from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Oregon City from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Gresham from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Tigard 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Vancouver Mall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For those looking for a Halloween parade, one will be held at the Portland waterfront at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
If haunted houses are more your style, you can consider going to The Beneath, Portland’s newest haunted house. FOX 12’s Joe V. recently got an inside look of the attraction.
There’s also The House of Shadows in Gresham, an adult-only full-contact terror experience that Joe V. also visited.
Whatever you decide to do, local authorities encourage having a safe day.
Play it safe this Halloween! #ZeroFireDeaths pic.twitter.com/itO1nBhjlj— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 30, 2018
For those of you determined to brave the rain for some trick or treating tomorrow night, here are a few safety tips to keep in mind. pic.twitter.com/5ELbeKMHXI— Hood River Sheriff (@HRSO) October 30, 2018
Halloween is just around the corner. Are you prepared for your trick or treater's to have a safe holiday? If not, check out our Halloween safety flyer. For more tips visit https://t.co/F347Nup822 #VanWa #HalloweenSafety pic.twitter.com/gWufrHLszH— Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) October 25, 2018
