PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- As the wildfires burn across California, many are asking how they can help those impacted in the coming days, weeks and months.
One local man is hoping to pitch in, in a huge way.
Justin Pratt and his family are reeling right now as his wife’s side of the family, who are from Paradise, California lost everything.
Pratt is also a truck driver in Portland for a national company.
So he thought, what better way to put his skills to use than to help those devastated by the wildfires with a massive donation truck.
“I would love it to be absolutely 100 percent full when I go down there yes,” Pratt said.
The semi-truck that he’s hoping to use is 53 feet long, the longest in the company’s fleet.
He’s hoping the company he works for will give him the green light to fill it with donations to drive down to Paradise, California.
“You're talking a city the size of Tualatin literally wiped off the map. And it's about helping those people, especially the holidays are coming up Thanksgiving and all that. I want to reach out and show that Portland cares and the Northwest cares,” he said.
The list of what he’d like to donate to communities in California is extensive.
“Clean clothes, including clean socks, clean under garments,” Pratt said describing the items he’d like to bring to California. “Individual toiletries like soap, shampoo, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste.”
But with a full heart and good faith in his community to step up with donations, he’s optimistic he’ll make it down to California.
“My heart is to help people, yeah I want to help my family and my in-laws down there and friends, but it's not just about that it's about all those communities,” Pratt said.
Pratt is hoping to hear back from his company this week on whether he can use the semi-truck.
He’s still working out logistics of where you can donate, but if you’d like to help you can email him at: prattjustinf@yahoo.com.
He says his secondary job at Western Display Fireworks is willing to help if he’s not able to use the truck through his company.
Pratt also recognizes in situations like this that communities may become inundated with donations that are never used, which is why he says he’s only thinking practical items.
The Red Cross says during natural disasters it’s not in a position to take donations but it does work with local partners who may take them.
A spokesperson says the best way to help is a monetary donation.
