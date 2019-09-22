TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 555 is calling on shoppers to boycott Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and southwest Washington where employees are working without a contract.
The announcement Sunday comes after more than 15 months of labor negotiations between the union and Fred Meyer/Kroger.
“If Fred Meyer won’t listen to workers’ voices, perhaps they will listen to the sound of departments devoid of shoppers,” Local 555 Secretary-Treasurer Jeff Anderson stated.
This is the first economic action taken by the union in response to what it calls “Fred Meyer’s unfair labor practices.” The union is also calling for a living wage and equal pay for men and women.
The union is asking shoppers to boycott the retailer until “Fred Meyer ceases its unfair practices against its unionized employees and reaches reasonable contract settlements with their Union.”
Fred Meyer spokesman Jeffery Temple provided the following statement to FOX 12 regarding the union’s call for a boycott:
At Fred Meyer, we are proud of our 97 years of putting people before profits, and we love our associates. Our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit, and we know that recent allegations intended to make Fred Meyer look like an unfair or uncaring employer are an unfortunate misrepresentation of the reality for our great associates. The truth is that these actions don't help the negotiation process at all and calls to boycott Fred Meyer hurt associates and their families, customers and communities, and ironically helps competitors, many of which are non-union.
Our goal is to reach a fair and balanced agreement that works well for our associates and our stores as soon as possible. Our next meetings with union negotiators are on 9/26 and 9/27. It is business as usual in our stores, and we want to thank our associates for serving our customers as they always have. They do a great job and we are very proud. At Fred Meyer, we are going to keep our focus where it should be, on our associates and taking care of our customers.
The next round of bargaining is scheduled for Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.