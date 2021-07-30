Local union pushes back on city of Portland’s proof of vaccination plan for city employees

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There’s some pushback on the city of Portland’s plan to require proof of vaccination or a weekly COVID test for its employees. The union representing hundreds of those employees says the proposal goes too far.
AFSCME Local 189, which represents municipal workers in Portland, says its membership is divided on the issue, even though workers can opt for weekly testing instead of the vaccine. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the proposal Thursday, saying he felt compelled to do everything he could to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community and that requiring vaccination or weekly tests for the city’s 7,300 employees is the best way he can help.
The mayor says the plan will be designed to accommodate exemptions covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act , strongly held religious beliefs and any other laws that apply. The union says it plans to file a demand to bargain over the policy. Once fully developed, the finished policy will be brought to the city council for approval.
Resign Ted.. California is calling you.
