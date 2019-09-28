TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 said they have reached a tentative agreement with grocery employers ending their Fred Meyer boycott Saturday.
The tentative agreement was reached at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
The boycott began Sept. 22 after more than 15 months of labor negotiations between the union and Fred Meyer/Kroger.
UFCW Local 555 said they thank everyone for their support of their boycott campaign and that they are happy to report that they were successful in addressing all of their concerns.
The union group is now asking all of their supporters to end the boycott in Oregon and southwest Washington and resume their normal shopping habits.
Fred Meyer spokesman Jeffery Temple sent FOX 12 a statement saying:
We are pleased to have a tentative agreement that secures increased wages, continued premium health care coverage and pension stability. We thank our hardworking associates for continuing to serve our customers and communities every day. Our top priority is to do what is best - provide our customers with the freshest products and the friendliest associates.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 represents nearly 25,000 workers in Oregon and SW Washington.
