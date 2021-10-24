PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A powerful autumn storm is expected to bring rain, wind, and snow to local mountains on Sunday.

What's being called a 'bomb cyclone' is turning off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. The Portland area won't see the full impact of the storm, but officials and Portlanders are preparing.

High Wind Warning issued for Oregon Coast; wind advisories in effect for Willamette Valley PORTLAND, Ore. - A strong low-pressure system is bringing wind gusts near 60 mph, heavy rain and power outages to much of the metro area on Su…

Daniel Rock lives in Portland and said he knows this storm won't be like a typical batch of rain the metro area gets this time of year.

“I'm just trying to buckle down and have the necessary resources I need," Rock said. "Hopefully it doesn’t last too long.”

The Oregon Department of Transportation said they've been preparing for the rain over the last few days. The agency is mainly focused on rockslides along highways. One official said crews will be keeping an eye on areas along Highway 30 near St. John's Bridge, I-84 near the Gorge, and Highway 99 near Oregon City. It will also we watching roads near burn scars left by wildfires.

Officials with ODOT said if you see a dangerous hazard on the road, you can call 911 or (888) ASK-ODOT.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said its focus is local flooding and downed trees. One official said the agency is asking the public to do their part in clearing storm drains near their property. There are more than 58,000 storm drains in the city, making it hard for crews to check all of them for blockage.

PBOT said the ice storm last February, coupled with the extreme heat over summer, put a lot of stress on trees. The high winds from the storm bring the risk of falling branches. Officials with PBOT said you can report downed trees or clogged drains by calling (503) 823-1700 or visiting www.pdxrepair.org.

Portland Gas and Electric said they are monitoring for power outages that may be caused by falling branches snagging power lines. Officials said you can report a power outage by calling (503) 464-7777.

For tourists, the storm isn't stopping them from enjoying Portland. That includes Marilyn and Brent Bielinski, who are visiting from Cincinnati.

"As long as there isn’t a bunch of ice, we’re probably doing okay coming from Cincinnati," Brent Bielinski said.