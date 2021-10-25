Local utility workers feeling burned out due to worker shortage and severe weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)— Utility workers across the area are feeling a burnout with a shortage in the workforce and recent severe weather.

IBEW Local 125, is the union that represents line workers, those who go out and restore power to areas that are experiencing outages. Travis Eri, Business manager for the union, said members are working 1,000 hours of overtime a year. He said some are working upwards of 1,800 hours. Members that work in larger cities are experiencing this fatigue from the job more.

“You have compounded cars hitting poles, weather events that impact utility events, the shortage of workers people can’t get hired into these positions,” Eri said. “That have compounding for the last three to five years.”

This weeks storm blowing the Pacific Northwest knocked out power for thousands of people. But this is smaller compared to the ice storm of February of this year that knocked out power for hundred of thousands of people. Eri said these weather events can keep workers away from their families for days.

“They’re leaving their families and they’re not seeing them one week, two weeks, or maybe even three weeks depending on the storm they’re working,” Eri said.

Portland General Electric recognizes there a feeling of burnout in its workers. They said in a statement:

“It’s been a difficult year with events that have challenged most Oregonians and line workers, specifically, through historic fires, winter storms and heat waves. The national shortage of skilled line workers hasn’t helped. Even still, PGE is seeing lower overtime hours than in the last three years, and, PGE has approved more furlough requests for frontline workers than ever before. PGE consistently reinforces safety as our number one priority.”

Eri said an easy solution is to just hire more people. He said many utility companies rely on private contractors to help restore power. But it’s up to both sides to help reduce this fatigue.

“I think it’s mostly trying to figure out how to get more people in the industry,” Eri said. “We have mechanisms to get people into things like apprenticeships.”