PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 spoke with some local Venezuelans who are worried about their family and friends back home, but glad to see potential political change in their country.
“Was completely different story. It was really good, everything was nice, but not for right now. Everything changed,” said Ramy Rafeh.
He remembers a country much different from the images we see today.
“There is no medicine, there is no food, there is no electricity, no Internet, it’s crazy,” Rafeh said. “Trust me that its crazy.”
He moved to the United States from Venezuela seven years ago and hasn’t been back since.
That's the last time he saw his two brothers who still live there.
“Every day I cry,” Rafeh said. “It’s not easy. We are good here, but a lot of people, they are really in a bad position. You cannot imagine how.”
Now with growing violence between the current president and the opposition leader there, including protests turned deadly, he worries about everyone back home.
“I saw the news in the morning and I tried to call my brothers, but the connection is not so good, so they cannot hear me, I cannot hear them, but what I see in the news is crazy. A lot of people are dying. They are shooting to the people. They are not respecting. They don’t care what the people say, they want to make it their way and it shouldn’t be like that,” Rafeh said.
But he says this uprising against the current leadership is necessary for his country to get back on the right track and away from a government that’s oppressed them for years.
Rafeh’s not the only Venezuelan turned Portlander to feel that way. FOX 12 also spoke with Victor Bencomo, who sought asylum in the United States four years ago.
At that time, he says his life was in danger.
“The dictatorship basically started to chase all the people who were involved in the protests, so I was one of them,” he said.
Now even among all of the chaos and violence, they say they’re starting to feel some hope and want to see big changes soon.
“When these kinds of things happen, the hopes come to you again and you believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bencomo said.
Rafeh said, “Hopefully it can change very quickly so people, they can be happy because nobody is happy.”
