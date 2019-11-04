HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A local veteran who was injured while serving in Afghanistan will soon be getting a helping hand from a poodle.
His name is "Trooper" and he's only a puppy-in-training right now, but he'll soon be a service dog.
He's 8 months old but he's learning quickly and both Kim and Alex Hussey are falling for him quickly as well.
"When he first got brought over Alex was just like 'Oh he is so cute. He is such a good boy.' And Alex was in love immediately,” Kim said.
Trooper is being trained to be Alex’s service dog.
“He’s just a gentle soul,” Alex said.
Alex is an Army veteran and was injured in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan.
An improvised explosive device was set off near him and he lost both his legs, his left hand and he sustained a traumatic brain injury.
Trooper is being trained to help Alex through all those life-changes.
"Turn the lights on and off, take the gloves off, socks off basically be Alex's hands,” Program manager Vanesa Vizuete said.
"Paws Assisting Veterans" is providing that training. The nonprofit is based in Hillsboro and trains dogs to help veterans heal.
"They change their lives, sometimes they save their lives. Many veterans commit suicide on a daily basis. Our dogs are trained to be their hands, but most veterans come back with PTSD,” Vizuete said.
Since 2010, they've placed 26 dogs with veterans.
Trooper will be placed with Alex once he undergoes a few more months of training.
