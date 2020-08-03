Local volunteers receive FDA approval on low-cost, emergency use ventilator for COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Since the beginning of the pandemic in the U.S., nearly 200 volunteers from around the globe have been working to create a low-cost, medical grade ventilator for COVID-19 patients. Most of the people on the project are local to the Portland area.
In May, FOX 12 told you the story of their efforts to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) of their device from the FDA. As of Friday, they’ve been approved.
“It was a very exciting moment,” said Dr. Saurabh Gupta, the executive director and co-founder of LifeMech, a company born in response to COVID-19. “It’s interesting on how this cross-platform collaboration, from people who have never really designed or worked on a medical device, leads to something innovative.”
While COVID-19 patients in the U.S. may not need to rely on their ventilator at this point, the FDA approval will help propel the open-source device in other parts of the world. They know developing countries are the ones who now need it most.
Gupta says teams in Bangladesh, India, Zambia and Nigeria are all interested.
“The FDA approval for the EUA, as they call it, I think goes a long way,” Gupta told FOX 12. “That gives confidence to departments of health from those countries to be able to fast-track the device for their use.”
The FDA approval is validation for the entire team of innovators, and it’s also more than that. In the toughest of times, it shows what unification, motivation and a lot of hard work can do.
“I think this goes to prove that there are no limits to innovativeness, and you can actually do things differently. So you've got an engineer in Germany working with somebody out of their garage in Northern California,” said Gupta. “And at the end of the day, we would just integrate that data together.”
The team’s mission is still the same: Allowing this technology to be accessible worldwide. Meanwhile, they’re continuing to make improvements to their device and already have a working prototype for the second version.
If you’d like to learn more about LifeMech and the ventilator they’ve created, visit their website https://lifemech.org.
