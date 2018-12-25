PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local volunteers served hundreds of warm Christmas Day meals to people in need. Their goal – to bring smiles and make things a little easier for them.
“So we're starting with a tarp, which I hear everyone needs out on the street for keeping dry. We've got hand warmers, we have wool socks - this one's got a couple pairs of wool socks,” said Bonnie Brasure, owner of Bleu Door Bakery in Vancouver.
Five hundred bags – with the help of donors and volunteers – are packed with essentials for people in Vancouver.
“We had ladies knit over 430 hats and scarves, so they're getting a hat and scarf. They're getting a couple bottles of water,” said Brasure. “With this bag, and everything in it … they get a meal.”
Many who receive the bags are homeless, which is why the local bakery owner wanted these gifts to go beyond Christmas Day.
“Let's give the people out there not only a hot meal – which is turkey, ham, all this yummy goodness – but give them some stuff that will help them not just today but a little bit going forward,” Brasure said. “Like somebody said to me: we're all just a step away from being homeless in our lives at some point. I'm supported by my community to give back, and it's all about giving back.”
Portland's Union Gospel Mission also served 500 Christmas Day meals.
Smiling volunteers served hot meals and gave out bags with things like hats, hand warmers and hygiene kits.
And at the Portland Art Museum, together with the group Potluck in the Park, they hosted their 25th annual Christmas Dinner, where organizers say they fed more than 1,000 people.
“What keeps me going is just seeing the joy on people's faces and how much they appreciate it, because these folks don't have any place else to go this Christmas and we're happy to make it special for them,” said David Utzinger, Christmas Dinner coordinator.
For many people struggling each day, Tuesday’s events aren't only about the food but also the camaraderie they hope will last much longer than the holidays.
“Nothing's wrong today. We're eating good, feeling good and yakkety-yakking to one another without fear,” said Dallas Kisor, who attended Tuesday’s Christmas Dinner event.
Betty Louise Gonzales, who was also at the event, said, “It's a wonderful thing for the people, really, it's beautiful. It's a wonderful thing for the people.”
Potluck in the Park also serves meals every Sunday afternoon under the Hawthorne Bridge in downtown Portland and has been doing so since 1991.
