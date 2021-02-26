Local woman struggles to get vaccine appointment for 82-year-old father-in-law as OHA announces new scheduling system

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As more people become eligible to get their vaccination Monday - the Oregon Health Authority announced they're rolling out a new process for people to schedule their appointments at the Oregon Convention Center. Instead of you navigating an overwhelmed system, they'll contact you with a link to schedule an appointment.
A local woman, Rohini Sharma, has been trying to get her 82-year-old father-in-law an appointment for nearly two weeks. She said without her help he would be left behind - whether trying to schedule an appointment online or getting to a vaccine site.
"It’s very difficult for them to navigate online. They don’t have much access," she said. "Going to the convention center or even the Portland airport is a long ways drive for him. My father-in-law - he starts getting this anxiety very recently that he’s not able to go anywhere and wait in line."
Sharma said she was able to get her mother-in-law both her doses at Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, but when she tried getting him an appointment, she was told they're prioritizing patients.
Virginia Garcia confirmed they're prioritizing patients and sent us this statement:
"Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center understands the frustration that is felt by the many individuals trying to schedule a vaccination for their loved ones that are now eligible. At this time, we are placing our efforts to provide vaccinations on our patients. The individuals we serve in the community often represent those most effected by the virus - often testing positive for the virus at a rate two to four times higher than the state average – all while experiencing the largest barriers to accessing the vaccine. As their health care provider, it is Virginia Garcia’s responsibility to provide the resources needed for our patients to remove those barriers.
As the supply of vaccine increases and our clinics have the capacity to serve a wider population, we will begin to offer vaccination to those that are not patients at a Virginia Garcia."
Now, she hopes to take advantage of a new scheduling system announced Friday by the OHA.
Starting Monday, people can sign up at the OHA's Get Vaccinated Oregon website where they will receive an invitation to schedule an appointment, rather than try to navigate an overwhelmed system.
“It's the scheduling function that is the biggest challenge, that's why we're making the switch to a by-invitation scheduling function, so people don't have to feel like they're trying to win the lottery," OHA Director Pat Allen said.
This new scheduling system is just for the Oregon Convention Center. Legacy Health said PDX's Red Economy Parking Lot will still release its online schedule on Monday for those with mobility needs or disabilities.
Legacy Health said anyone who already has an appointment at the convention center will not be impacted by the change.
